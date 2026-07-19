Trump Goons Turn World Cup Into Make-a-Wish Outing

President Donald Trump’s closest allies are treating the FIFA World Cup like a day at the beach.
The 80-year-old president’s family, friends, Cabinet members, and political allies were spotted living it up at the world’s biggest sporting event on Sunday, soaking up the sun and squeezing the most out of their status as Spain and Argentina battled it out on the field for the title of world champions.
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, shared a few stories on Instagram highlighting her attendance at the event, including a video of her father gazing down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Marine One prepared to land.
The president himself took up residence inside a box at the stadium alongside his suck-up pal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and a handful of his other goons, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, according to Politico’s Sophia Cai.
When Trump appeared on the Jumbotron shortly after Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” he was greeted by a loud wave of boos before the feed quickly cut to an aerial shot of the stadium. He is set to present the trophy to the match winner.
Trump’s son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, were also seen cheesing alongside Infantino, who awarded Trump with the inaugural—and hastily created—“FIFA Peace Prize” in December.
Never one to neglect a self-shoutout, FBI Director Kash Patel posted several pictures on X of himself with the agency’s World Cup response team, captioning his post, “One more game for the most successful FIFA World Cup in history.”
Monica Crowley, Trump’s Chief of Protocol, shared a photo of herself posing in front of the field ahead of the match, while the president’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, shared a video of MAGA opera singer Christopher Macchio’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” from his perch in the stadium.
Even Paolo Zampolli, Trump’s special envoy—who first introduced the future president to his now-wife, Melania—made an appearance at the game.
“Marine One just landed Mogul and Muse arrived!!!” Zampolli, 56, captioned his post on X, referencing the president and first lady’s Secret Service code names.
Just a few days before the World Cup final, Zampolli hosted Andrew and Tristan Tate, the controversial manosphere influencers who are facing 59 criminal charges, at a swanky soirée at his Washington, D.C., home, according to the Daily Mail. The brothers were arrested in Miami on Saturday night so they could be extradited to the U.K. for prosecution.