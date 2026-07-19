Trump Goons Turn World Cup Into Make-a-Wish Outing

President Donald Trump’s closest allies are treating the FIFA World Cup like a day at the beach.

The 80-year-old president’s family, friends, Cabinet members, and political allies were spotted living it up at the world’s biggest sporting event on Sunday, soaking up the sun and squeezing the most out of their status as Spain and Argentina battled it out on the field for the title of world champions.

Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, shared a few stories on Instagram highlighting her attendance at the event, including a video of her father gazing down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as Marine One prepared to land.

Trump's daughter showed her outfit on her way to the big game on Sunday. Ivanka Trump/Instagram

The president himself took up residence inside a box at the stadium alongside his suck-up pal, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and a handful of his other goons, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, according to Politico’s Sophia Cai.

Trump was joined by a number of global leaders and lackeys alike. Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

When Trump appeared on the Jumbotron shortly after Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” he was greeted by a loud wave of boos before the feed quickly cut to an aerial shot of the stadium. He is set to present the trophy to the match winner.

Trump’s son, Eric, and his wife, Lara, were also seen cheesing alongside Infantino, who awarded Trump with the inaugural—and hastily created—“FIFA Peace Prize” in December.

Eric posed for a pic with his dad's FIFA pal. Eva Marie Uzcategui - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Never one to neglect a self-shoutout, FBI Director Kash Patel posted several pictures on X of himself with the agency’s World Cup response team, captioning his post, “One more game for the most successful FIFA World Cup in history.”

The FBI director, who was seen chugging beer in the Team USA Men's Hockey Team locker room during the Winter Olympics, also went to the World Cup final. Kash Patel/X

Monica Crowley, Trump’s Chief of Protocol, shared a photo of herself posing in front of the field ahead of the match, while the president’s deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, shared a video of MAGA opera singer Christopher Macchio’s rendition of “America the Beautiful” from his perch in the stadium.

The president's chief of protocol posted up at MetLife ahead of Sunday's World Cup final. Monica Crowley/X

Even Paolo Zampolli, Trump’s special envoy—who first introduced the future president to his now-wife, Melania—made an appearance at the game.

“Marine One just landed Mogul and Muse arrived!!!” Zampolli, 56, captioned his post on X, referencing the president and first lady’s Secret Service code names.

Zampolli made an appearance at Sunday's final match. Paolo Zampolli/X