Trump Faces Deafening Jeers at World Cup Trophy Ceremony

President Donald Trump was greeted by a deafening chorus of in-person booing at his beloved World Cup during a humiliating walk of shame.

Trump, 80, walked onto the field following Spain’s victory over Argentina at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday.

However, the crowd gave the president an instant popularity check with a rousing sea of jeers as he headed to present the winners with their medals and trophy.

The boos could be heard ringing through the stadium as Trump waved to the crowd, flanked by security. As the president continued to wave, the booing also kept going.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino fresh from being booed. MARK J REBILAS/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

According to HuffPost White House reporter S.V. Dáte, “Ambient crowd noise was about 78 decibels” before Trump walked onto the field. “Booing brought it to 84,” which is the equivalent of a passing diesel truck and the point where prolonged exposure can result in gradual hearing loss.

The White House Press Pool report on the volume of booing that greeted President Trump at the World Cup. X

The boos were so loud at times that they overpowered the background music being played. One X user suggested that Trump’s appearance “Probably made the whole world boo at home, too.”

Another X user filmed themselves as the booing echoed through the stadium, initially thinking someone was fighting after the game, before realizing the negativity was directed at the president.

BREAKING - Donald Trump getting booed mercilessly at the World Cup Finals award ceremony!



It was so bad Ishowspeed thought people were fighting 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/sRyswvpBWd — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) July 19, 2026

The booing sounded even louder in footage filmed by attendees watching in the upper levels.

Don’t let anyone tell you any different. Trump was booed like crazy at the FIFA World Cup!

pic.twitter.com/tnMYxTxvOy — ☀️🔋Lynn Lane 🔋☀️ (@docmaker) July 19, 2026

Trump was joined by his friend and ally, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who is also a controversial figure with sports fans.

X account Anonymous shared footage of British commentator Gabby Logan remarking on the booing, saying “Not the warmest of receptions there, not quite sure which one that’s directed toward.”

The president’s post-game booing followed soccer fans also jeering him before the game had even begun.

That time, the jeers came after Trump appeared on the Jumbotron just after Jennifer Hudson performed the national anthem.

The unpopularity of the president saw networks quickly swap from an image of Trump to an aerial shot of the stadium.

Online footage of fans watching the World Cup being televised at an outdoor event in Vancouver showed Trump being soundly booed.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump booed mercilessly in Canada during the FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/vskmkhMhiq — Sarrah Bellus (@sarrah_bellus) July 19, 2026

After his walk of shame to present the trophy to the winning team, Trump had another cringe moment when he stood next to Spain’s team as they celebrated their victory over Argentina by lifting the trophy up into the air.

That led Infantino to dart across the stage toward Trump, appearing to try to escort him away to let the champions celebrate as a team.