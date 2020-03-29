Spain’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 838 Overnight

Read it at Reuters
Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose by a record-breaking 838 cases overnight on Saturday, bringing the country’s total to 6,528. According to Reuters, Spain now has the second-highest COVID-19 fatalities worldwide—second to Italy. Spain’s number of confirmed cases also rose by over 6,500 between Saturday and Sunday, raising the number of infections to 78,797. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced Saturday that the country’s non-essential workers must stay home for two weeks, after non-essential businesses and schools were ordered closed earlier this month.