Spanish Cannibal Gets 15 Years Behind Bars for Murdering and Eating His Mom
FAMILY DINNER
Cannibal Alberto Sánchez Gómez was sentenced to 15 years in prison this week for the murder and dismemberment of his mother in Spain. In 2019, Sánchez strangled María Soledad Gómez after an argument. Afterward, he dismembered her body, placing some parts in plastic containers around her home. Sánchez also ate some parts of her body over a two-week period, and fed pieces of her remains to his dog. At his trial, Sánchez argued that he was in the midst of a psychotic episode when he killed his mom, but his claims were rejected by the court. He will also serve another five months on top of his 15-year sentence for desecrating his mother’s corpse, and must pay his brother $73,000 in compensation. Sánchez has a violent past, police said, and his mom already had a restraining order against him when she was murdered.