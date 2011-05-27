Spanish Protests Injure Over 100

CHEAT SHEET
Massive protests swept Spain on Friday, as a crowd of young protesters took over a Barcelona square and clashed with riot cops. Over 100 were injured in the brawl, officials say, including at least 37 police officers. The conflict is the latest flare-up in a series of demonstrations over recent weeks against government austerity measures as well as a stubbornly high unemployment rate. Protesters have been camped out in the square for weeks screaming the slogan, “Real Democracy Now.”