Spanish Soccer Chief Now Says He Won’t Resign Over Women’s World Cup Kiss
OWN GOAL
Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales on Friday stunningly announced that he will not resign after kissing a player on the lips at the Women’s World Cup final over the weekend. Rubiales has been widely criticized and expected to step down after kissing Jenni Hermoso after the match as Spain celebrated their victory over England—something Hermoso said she did not “like” or “expect.” He was also earlier seen grabbing his crotch as he celebrated the final whistle. On Monday, Rubiales said he’d “made a mistake” but now says he won’t give up his role as the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). While speaking at a REEF Extraordinary General Assembly on Friday, he said he would “fight to the end” and criticized “unjust” campaigns and “fake feminism.” Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez earlier said Rubiales’ apology for his “unacceptable” actions was “not enough.”