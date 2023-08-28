Spanish Soccer Chief’s Mom Locks Herself in Church on Hunger Strike
The mother of the Spanish soccer chief under pressure to resign after kissing a female player without her consent locked herself inside a church on Monday and declared that she is going on a hunger strike over her son’s “inhumane treatment.” FIFA suspended Luis Rubiales from his role as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (REEF) over the weekend after he declared last week that he would not resign for planting an unwanted kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup Final. Now his mother, Angeles Bejar, says she will remain on hunger strike “until a solution is found to the inhumane and bloody hunt they are carrying out against my son with something he does not deserve,” according to Spain’s EFE news agency. The agency said Bejar and her sister locked themselves inside a church in Motril, southern Spain, after the parish priest left. She asked Hermoso to tell the truth about the kiss and “stick to the version she gave at the beginning,” according to EFE. Hermoso says she did not consent and felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression.”