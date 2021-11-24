Spanx's Black Friday Sale Includes Those Ultra-Coveted Faux Leather Leggings for 20% Off

Take it from someone who’s constantly adding Spanx everything to their holiday wishlist, this is one black Friday sale fashion lovers (and anybody shopping for one) do not want to miss. Spanx's Black Friday sale includes tons of best-selling leggings and shapewear, as well as plenty of celebrity-favorite items discounted up to 20 percent off.

Once best known as only a shapewear company, founder Sara Blakely’s expanded her brand into a full-fledged fashion label, and her innovative designs continue to take the fashion industry by storm. From sculpting bodysuits and hosiery to those highly coveted faux leather leggings that lift and smooth all the right areas to pencil skirts, flowing camis, and cozy pullovers, when we say Spanx has something for everyone on your list, it’s actually ~not~ an exaggeration. In fact, Spanx's Black Friday sale even offers styles for men and an entire collection dedicated to expecting mamas.

So, mark your calendars: The Spanx Black Friday sale begins at 6 pm Tuesday, November 23rd, and extends through Monday, November 29th, in which all styles (yes, that includes its popular faux leather pant and Perfect Pant) available on Spanx.com will be 20 percent off. Set an alarm if you have to; select styles are expected to go fast.

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Down from $98 Buy at Spanx $ 78.4 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spanx Patent Faux Leather Leggings Down from $110 Buy at Spanx $ 88 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Spanx Look At Me Now Seamless Camo Leggings Down from $68 Buy at Spanx $ 54 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shop All Spanx Blank Friday Sale Here Take 20% Off Sitewide Shop at Spanx $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

