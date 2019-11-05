CHEAT SHEET
FITTING
Spanx Founder Bought Olivia Newton-John’s Iconic ‘Grease’ Pants
The buyer of the skin-tight black leather pants worn by Olivia Newton-John in Grease has been revealed to be Sara Blakely, the now-billionaire founder of Spanx. The iconic pants, among other Grease memorabilia, were sold for more than $162,000 at an auction. Blakely revealed herself as the anonymous buyer on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, and said that she will display the bottoms worn during the musical’s climax at the Spanx headquarters in Atlanta. Newton-John apparently also sang at Blakely’s wedding, and said she was “delighted” to learn who had bought the pants. “I couldn’t think of anybody better to have them because they’re the original Spanx,” she said. “I have been the biggest fan of Olivia since I was a little girl, since Grease came out... I thought, ‘Oh my God. I’ve got to try to get these,’’ Blakely said. “... I’m going to frame them and hang them at Spanx because we have black faux leather leggings… they’re inspired off of Olivia’s pants so you know she’s the ‘OG’ of black leggings. I had to own them as the Spanx founder.”