Speaker Johnson Urges Zelensky to to ‘Make Things Right’ With Trump
TRY IT AGAIN
“He needs to come and make right what happened last week—the shocking developments in the Oval Office.”
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
Published
Mar. 4 2025
1:07PM EST
Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images
Juliegrace Brufke
Senior Political Correspondent
