    Paul Ryan Orders Mandatory Sexual-Harassment Training for U.S. House

    House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday announced that the U.S. House of Representatives will institute a mandatory sexual harassment and “anti-discrimination” training program for all members and their staffers. “Our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution,” Ryan said in a statement. Ryan’s decision comes after the Senate last week voted unanimously to approve a resolution to implement a similar program for the upper chamber.