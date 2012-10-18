Spears’ Manager Says She Used Meth

CHEAT SHEET
Maybe her new single will be called “Me Against the Manager”? The attorney for Britney Spears’s former manager, Sam Lutfi, opened the trial against the pop star Thursday by claiming Lutfi had been trying to keep Spears off drugs. Lufti claims he had drug-sniffing dogs search Spears’s house and that they turned up a substance that was probably crystal meth. “My client was made a scapegoat for drug abuse and the erratic behavior of Britney Spears,” his attorney told the jury. Lufti even claims Britney’s famous head-shaving incident was meant to hide drug evidence. The former manager is suing Spears’s parents for millions of dollars, saying her mom wrote lies about him drugging and isolating the star.