Hunter Biden Special Counsel Using Los Angeles Grand Jury: Report
HUNTER HUNTED
The special counsel investigating Hunter Biden has employed a grand jury based in Los Angeles to look into the president’s son’s alleged failure to pay his taxes, ABC News reported on Thursday. The grand jury, as first reported by CNN, has been issuing subpoenas in recent weeks, including to James Biden, President Joe Biden’s brother and a former business associate to Hunter. It was not immediately clear if any witnesses had appeared in person yet, nor if the grand jury was probing anything beyond Biden’s tax affairs. Weiss’ use of a grand jury signals that he could be preparing to bring charges against Biden more than three months after a plea deal involving two misdemeanor tax charges fell apart. Weiss is also overseeing Biden’s separate prosecution on federal gun charges; in September, the president’s son was indicted on three criminal counts of illegally obtaining a handgun by lying about his illicit drug use.