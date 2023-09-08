Special Trump Grand Jury in Atlanta Wanted to Indict Top Trump Advisers—and an Ex-Senator

Before Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought together a grand jury to indict Donald Trump and 18 other co-conspirators, she empaneled a special grand jury that also wanted to pursue criminal charges against Republican lawyer Cleta Mitchell, top Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn, and former Georgia Senator David Perdue.

None of them were ultimately indicted when Willis officially filed charges against Trump and his 18 cohorts last month. But the release of the special grand jury report sheds new light into the overall investigation that Fulton County has been engaged in for more than two years.

After much prodding by journalists, a state judge on Friday finally released the full version of the report put together by a so-called “special purpose grand jury” that essentially conducted a pre-investigation of Trump’s election interference attempts in Georgia during the 2020 election.

The DA put together that panel to advise her on whether or not to seek indictments against Trump and others, and she later empaneled a regular grand jury that followed through on many of those recommendations.

The report, which was previously released in a highly redacted form, offers more insight into the strength of the DA’s case.

It does not, however, explain why the DA chose to not include them in last month’s indictment.

