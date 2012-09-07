CHEAT SHEET
    Specter Released From Hospital

    Former Pennsylvania senator Arlen Specter was released from a Philadelphia hospital Friday, having announced his cancer diagnosis last week and calling it “another battle I intend to win.” Specter, 82, was reportedly admitted to the hospital early last week after suffering “a big flareup” of the illness on Monday. The veteran legislator was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma a month and a half ago, having survived a brain tumor and fought off two bouts of Hodgkin’s disease since 2005. A statement from his son’s law firm confirmed his hospital release on Friday and said he is expected to return for additional treatments.

