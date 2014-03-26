Speed Killed Paul Walker

CHEAT SHEET
An investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff found that Fast & Furious star Paul Walker crashed because he and driver Roger Rodas were traveling as high as 93 mph in a 45 mph zone on 9-year-old tires. Previous reports had suggested that Rodas and Walker, an avid street-racing fan, may have been racing somebody, but surveillance footage showed the car was alone. The two were killed almost instantly before the car burst into flames. Skid marks and video showed the car spinning out of control, which may have to do with it being a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, which was made without the stability-management system of other models, and has a history of being difficult to control.