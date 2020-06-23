Amazon’s Speedo Sale Is Full of Pool-Side Necessities
This summer, I’m planning on spending as much time in the pool as possible. It’s still early in the season, making it a great time to pick up some great swimwear and accessories. Speedo is taking part in Amazon’s Big Style Sale this week, offering up to 25% off goggles, swimsuits, and anything and everything you need to have a fun day at the pool. To help you search through all they have to offer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorites.
Women’s One Piece Swimsuit: This is the only one piece swimsuit you’ll need this summer. It comes in five different colors and is made from an 82% polyester and 18% spandex blend, making it quick drying.
Men’s Swim Trunk: These 100% polyester shorts have a mesh basket liner and come in 11 different colors. Pick your favorite and jump on in.
Unisex Adult Swim Goggles: These goggles have a reflective coating, boast UV protection, are anti-fog, and offer a wide panoramic lens for extended viewing.
Men’s UV Swim Shirt: This shirt offers 50 UPF to help protect against gnarly sunburns that can easily occur if you’re spending all day in the pool.
If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.