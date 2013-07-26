Sperm Quality Suffers After 35

CHEAT SHEET
A new study just sped up the biological clock for men. According to researchers at Reproductive Technology Laboratories in Los Angeles who analyzed sperm from 5,081 men between the ages of 16 and 72, sperm quality starts to decrease after 35, which means men have a harder time conceiving and carry an increased risk of miscarriage for their partners. Previous studies put the age of sperm deterioration at 40. “Whether it’s 35 or 40, the message from this and other papers is that men should be aware of age-related changes in their reproductive system and if they wish to become fathers they shouldn’t leave it too late,” said Allan Pacey, a fertility specialist. Tell that to Larry King.