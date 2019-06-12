Animated Spice Girls Movie Is ‘in the Works,’ Paramount Reveals

More than 20 years after the release of Spice World, the Spice Girls have announced that an animated movie about the iconic British ’90s group is “in the works” at Paramount. The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday the entire band—Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, and, yes, and Victoria Beckham—will be involved in the film that is slated to include new songs. “They are very involved,” said Paramount Animation President Mireille Soria, adding that the Spice Girls “had an idea we’ve been developing.” While details about the film’s plot are not available, The Hollywood Reporter says it will be released in 2020 and is being produced by the group’s manager, Simon Fuller.