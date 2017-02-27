Spicer Personally Arranged CIA Intel Push-Back

CHEAT SHEET
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reportedly connected intelligence officials to reporters in an effort to discredit an unfavorable New York Times story from Feb. 15 about contact with Russia, according to Axios. Spicer even allegedly stayed on the phone during some of the conversations. The Times story, which reported that campaign aides for Trump's presidential campaign "had repeated contacts with senior Russian intelligence officials in the year before the election," caused a blowback in the White House that Spicer wanted to take care of. He called Senate Select Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who he then connected with The Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post.