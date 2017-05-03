Spicer: Trump ‘Shares’ Kimmel’s Health-Care Concerns
After getting a shout-out from former President Barack Obama on Twitter, Jimmy Kimmel's emotional plea to keep the Affordable Care Act intact made its way to the White House press briefing on Wednesday. Asked by a reporter what President Trump made of Kimmel's remarks, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "We share that concern for the Kimmels' child as well as any child that needs care. And that’s frankly why the president fought so hard like he did this morning to improve the bill to make sure that there was that extra layer of protection for anybody with a pre-existing condition no matter their stage in life. That’s why we’re fighting so hard for this." Citing the implementation of of Obamacare in his speech, Kimmel said, "Until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all," adding, "before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance, because you had a pre-existing condition.” Trump and his fellow Republicans are now "fighting so hard" to repeal Obamacare. And though the president has insisted that any new bill would still cover pre-existing conditions, the current bill moving through the House would not keep that promise.