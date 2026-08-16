‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Hits Rare Box Office Milestone

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has smashed expectations at the box office, soaring past $2 billion in just three weeks. The Sony/ Marvel Cinematic Universe success story is the second-fastest film to make it to the $2 billion mark, behind stablemate Avengers: Endgame, which got there in 11 days. Only seven flicks have crossed the $2 billion threshold. The Russo brothers’ Endgame prequel Avengers: Infinity War ($2.03 billion) gives them two films in the elite club, but James Cameron’s Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time at $2.9 billion. His tragic epic Titanic ($2.2 billion) and Avatar sequel, The Way of Water ($2.3 billion) make the director the undisputed king of the club. The only non-Marvel, non-Cameron film to make it? Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with a box office haul of $2.07 billion. Still, there’s plenty of time for Brand New Day to rise higher, with some forecasters suggesting the movie might be the first to crack $1 billion domestically, and could even push past $3 billion globally.