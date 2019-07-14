CHEAT SHEET
FAR AND ABOVE
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Dominates at the Box Office for Second Week Running
Spider-Man: Far From Home spent another weekend dominating the box office, easily beating out non-franchise films. Studio-released movies Crawl and the action-comedy Stuber could not compete with the $45.3 million Spider-Man brought in this weekend, bringing it’s domestic total to $274.5 million. Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 came in second, with $20.7 million during its fourth weekend in theaters, upping its domestic total to $346.4 million. Crawl took third place, with an estimated $12 million—against a reported $13.5 million budget. The Beatles-themed rom-com Yesterday filled out the top five in its third weekend with $6.8 million.
Spider-Man’s victory lap weekend has worried some box-office watchers, who ideally would like to see new films come out on top each weekend. “That means newcomers are not making inroads,” Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told AP News. “You want audiences every weekend to be excited about a new film.”