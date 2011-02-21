Spider-Man Hires New Music Man

Yet another Band-Aid is being applied to Julie Taymor’s beleaguered Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. After it was torn apart by critics, the show’s producers have hired veteran music supervisor and conductor Paul Bogaev as a consultant to help improve the play’s musical numbers, a spokesman confirmed Monday. This news follows reports that U2’s Bono and the Edge are in the process of writing new music for the show, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been approached to doctor the script, and that producers have also allegedly approached Philip William McKinley, who directed the Broadway musical Boy From Oz, to share Taymor’s directorial duties. The confirmed and rumored additions mean the $65 million play could be delayed for a sixth time from its current official opening, slated for March 15.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10