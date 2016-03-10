Spider-Man Makes His Web-Slinging Debut in New ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Trailer

He’s finally here! The first Spider-Man to grace the screen in a Marvel Cinematic Universe joint made his scene-stealing debut Thursday in a new trailer for Captain America: Civil War. This latest incarnation of the Friendly Neighborhood web-slinger, played by 19-year-old Tom Holland, drops in at Iron Man’s behest to yank Captain America’s shield away before piping up with an endearing, perfectly Peter Parker-pitched “Hey, everyone.”

Apart from our first look at the new #TeamIronMan Spidey’s costume (which appears to have mechanical eyes that expand and contract with his facial expressions, perhaps an indication that he’ll also use mechanized web-shooters) the trailer also offered a more fleshed-out look at part of the schism between Team Cap and Team Iron Man: the government’s attempt to rein in the rampant destruction that frequently bookends the Avengers’ toughest battles.

As each hero decides whether to fall in line with the Superhero Registration Act (calling for the Avengers to surrender the right to operate freely and instead submit to the whims of a United Nations panel), tensions escalate. We get a glimpse of Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther chasing down Bucky Barnes, Bucky facing off against Iron Man, Ant-Man hitching a ride on Hawkeye's arrow (just like on the cover of Avengers #223), Black Widow warning her team leader Stark to watch his back, and, of course, the emotional heart of the film: Iron Man’s love of his BFF Rhodey versus Cap’s love of his Bucky. Sokovia Accords, Schmokovia, this movie is about manly man love and we are here for it.

For the superfans, the trailer also offers a brief glimpse of what is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing confrontations between Team Cap and Team Iron Man: Scarlet Witch versus Vision. In the classic Avengers comics, the two superheroes fell in love, got married and had kids, android and human biology be damned. Whether their romance will ever make its way onscreen—and whether Team Cap or Team Iron Man will emerge triumphant—will be revealed May 6.