Spider-Man Tops Wicked on Broadway

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ArtsBeat
An injury or four aren't going to stand in the way of sales: The embattled Spider-Man musical took the crown over Wicked last week as Broadway’s highest-grossing show. Still only in preview performances, Spider-Man outgrossed the Wicked blockbuster by just $58, with director Julie Taymor's adaptation of the comic book taking in $1,588,514 and the Wizard of Oz prequel grossing $1,588,456. While Wicked had 100 percent of its audience paying for tickets, Spider-Man gave out some complimentary and discount tickets during its preview period. Though it's budgeted to be the most expensive show in Broadway history, the Spidey show has already had its fair share of glitches. The show will officially debut at The Foxwoods Theater on February 7.