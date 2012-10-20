Spielberg Gives $1 Million to Obama

CHEAT SHEET
President Obama’s super PAC Priorities USA had its biggest haul yet last month, with the help of entertainment kings Steven Spielberg and Jeffery Katzenberg. The director and DreamWorks CEO donated $1 million each, along with attorney David Boies Jr., who fought to overturn California’s Proposition 8. Priorities USA raised a total of $15.25 million this month, and the young PAC has been attracting big-name donors like Morgan Freeman and Bill Maher, who donated $1 million, along with Chicago media mogul Fred Horwich Eychaner, who gave $3 million. Maybe this is why Obama has been leading Romney in cash intake and spending.