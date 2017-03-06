Spielberg, Hanks, Streep to Team Up for ‘Pentagon Papers’ Film

CHEAT SHEET
Steven Spielberg is reportedly set to direct a drama film about the Washington Post’s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers in 1971—documents with proved the U.S. government secretly expanded the scope of the war in Vietnam. According to Deadline, Pascal Pictures purchased The Post, a speculative screenplay by Liz Hannah that focuses on Post editor Ben Bradlee and publisher Kay Graham in their fight against the U.S. government in publishing the top-secret documents leaked by Daniel Ellsberg. The entertainment news site said the current plan is for Tom Hanks to portray Bradlee and for Meryl Streep to play Graham.