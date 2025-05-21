Late Cheers star George Wendt shared secrets from the TV show that made him famous in his final public appearance. Wendt, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, joined Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast in August 2024. In the chat, the actor said his audition for Cheers was initially only one single word, at the end of the 1982 pilot episode. At the time, Wendt had landed his first major role in a TV show called Making the Grade. “My agent said, ‘They want you to do this Cheers,’" Wendt told his former cast mates. His agent had told the Cheers team he wasn’t available, but he auditioned anyway. However his agent clarified it was a “really small” role. “How small? Well it’s really just one line. Actually it’s one word. Come to think of it it’s one syllable. I said ‘What’s the syllable?’ She said ‘Beer’. ” Wendt then read for a character ironically called George, which morphed into his Norm Peterson character. “I read it and they decided they’d try to make it work out so I could do both shows, then the other show got cancelled.” Cheers ran from September 30, 1982 to May 20, 1993.
The chief strategist for Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign made about $4 million—much more than others in the former president’s orbit. Mike Donilon’s pay “outraged” senior campaign staff, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson write in Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. “The president told the campaign: Pay Mike what he wants,” they write, Axios reported Tuesday. Donilon has been Biden’s adviser for more than four decades. After being lead strategist for his 2020 run for office, Donilon served in the White House until moving back out last January for Biden’s attempted reelection. Among the other juicy details in Tapper and Thompson’s book is how Biden’s aides discussed the possibility of him needing a wheelchair if reelected, and how he didn’t recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser. In addition to those close to Biden, Tapper himself has been accused by some on the right for helping shield the public from Biden’s health condition, which the CNN anchor denies. As for Donilon, he said earlier this year that it was only a media-driven “impression” that Biden’s acuity weakened towards the end of his term.
Spike Lee Disses Trump Without Saying His Name at Cannes Film Festival
Spike Lee not-so-subtly threw shade at Donald Trump during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The filmmaker was asked whether he feels social media is compromising American values. “I don’t know how much we can talk about American values considering who’s the president,” Lee replied, cheekily trailing off and covering his mouth. He added: “My wife said: ‘Spike, be very careful what you say!’” The press conference was for his latest movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. Lee has been critical of the president in the past and recently suggested his Oscar-nominated “Malcolm X” could not have been made in Trump’s America. Later in the presser, Lee was asked about Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on foreign-made films. He said, “people are hurting ... I don’t know how that’s going to work.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier this month he intends to impose 100% tariffs on movies produced abroad because foreign incentives are drawing American filmmakers away from the U.S. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump wrote.
Monsters star Cooper Koch revealed Tuesday that he has spoken to Erik Menendez following the news of his resentencing. Koch, who played Erik in the hit Netflix series, added that the 54-year-old hopes to continue his prison reform work should he be granted parole. “I spoke to [Erik] yesterday and he is so excited … He doesn’t even care that much about getting out, I mean of course he does, but he is so passionate about what’s going to happen afterwards,” Koch told Variety Tuesday. “He wants to start a lot of change in the prison system,” he continued, noting that Menendez hopes to advocate for prisoners sentenced to life without parole and continue working at aid programs he and his brother, Lyle, spearheaded in prison. “I know a lot of people think, ‘Oh they’re just gonna get out of prison and go on vacation’ … No, they’re gonna stay the course and continue walking towards helping people with [life without parole] get the sentencing that they deserve.” Erik and Lyle’s sentences were reduced last week from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years with the possibility of parole. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.
As Jessica Mann concluded her testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on Tuesday, the former actress made a bold statement. Mann, who had just finished recounting a brutal sexual assault she said Weinstein committed in 2013, stared directly into his eyes, and made a hand gesture urging him to return her gaze. Instead, the former producer appeared to suffer a medical episode, emitting strange gurgling noises until court officers came to his aid. Weinstein, 72, quickly recovered from the episode. However, his defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, still attempted to use the incident as grounds for a mistrial, arguing Mann’s gesture had been inappropriate. The judge, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, quickly dismissed his argument. After nearly three decades as one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, Weinstein’s career unraveled in 2017 when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse. He was arrested in New York the following year and convicted of sexual assault and rape in 2020, before standing trial in Los Angeles, where he was convicted on three more charges. Weinstein is now undergoing a retrial in New York after a judge overturned his conviction last year. Mann, who alleges Weinstein sexually abused her during their brief romantic relationship in 2013, was one of three accusers to take the stand in the retrial.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Monday that a few familiar names might show up in the cult-classic’s reboot. The actress revealed in a joint interview with co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy’s friend Willow, that a few notable children have auditioned for the Hulu show. “I know somebody who was on the show whose child auditioned on the show. I know a few people from the show whose children came in,” Gellar said. Hannigan, appearing shocked, joked: “It better not have been one of my kids!” The show just announced 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong as its lead slayer last week, who will star alongside Gellar. Many Buffy alums have kids that are in the right age range for the show, like Emily and Daisy Head, both actresses and the daughters of Anthony Head. Head played Rupert Giles, Buffy’s mentor and father-figure, in the original show. Gellar and Hannigan both have children of their own that could hypothetically star in the revival. Gellar has a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2012, and Hannigan has a daughter born in 2009 and another daughter born in 2012.
Cassie Ventura‘s ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi is expected to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday or Thursday this week, reports NBC News. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, first came up in relation to Diddy when Ventura alleged in her 2023 lawsuit that the now-incarcerated ex-mogul threatened Mescudi when he found out the rapper was dating Ventura. “Sean said he was going to hurt the both of us,” Ventura testified last week. She claimed she ended the relationship because there was “too much uncertainty if we continued to see each other.” In January of 2012, Mescudi’s car exploded in his driveway. Ventura told the court that she knew it was Diddy’s doing right away. “He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it,” she explained. Combs’ defense has tried to paint him as a violent, jealous boyfriend—not a sex trafficker—and the prosecution has portrayed his threatening behavior as a method to his alleged trafficking coercion. Mescudi confirmed through a spokesperson that Diddy blowing up his car is “true,” but has not commented further on anything Diddy-related ahead of his expected testimony.
One of America’s biggest headline-grabbing couples may have just taken things to the next level. According to a recent New York Times feature, Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend (and sometime PR manager) of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, has told at least one person they are engaged. Unsurprisingly, neither Hudson nor Belichick has publicly confirmed the news. Though once active on social media, they’ve been increasingly reticent to discuss their relationship in recent weeks. Belichick, now the head coach of UNC Football, went public with Hudson, a fishermen’s rights advocate and occasional pageant contestant, back in Oct. 2024. The pair first sparked engagement rumors in February, when Hudson was spotted wearing a diamond ring at various events. However, they became a national spectacle last month after Belichick’s disastrous appearance on CBS’ Sunday Morning, in which Hudson stepped in to shut down a question about how they met. Since then, it seems like everyone in their orbit has had something to say about the controversial relationship. Former Patriots Cam Newton and Rob Gronkowski have publicly called the romance a “distraction” to Belichick’s coaching, while Belichick’s own daughter-in-law slammed Hudson on social media after the CBS debacle. Belichick, meanwhile, has promised to keep their relationship on the sidelines.
Neil Young wants Donald Trump to stop “worrying” about what Bruce Springsteen and “thousands” of other musicians think about him. The rock legend waded into the Trump and Springsteen beef on Monday when he posted the message to his website, per The Hollywood Reporter. The president had just called Springsteen a “dried out prune” and “highly overrated” in response to his rant that Trump was “abandoning our great allies and siding with dictators against those struggling for their freedom.” Young wrote, “Bruce and thousands of musicians think you are ruining America. You worry about that instead of the dyin’ kids in Gaza... I am not scared of you. Neither are the rest of us. You shut down FEMA when we needed it most. That’s your problem Trump. STOP THINKING ABOUT WHAT ROCKERS ARE SAYING. Think about saving America from the mess you made.” Young put some of his latest critiques of Trump in his song and music video, “Let’s Roll Again,” where he also took aim at Elon Musk, declaring that only “fascists” get Teslas. He added to his website note to the president, “You are more worried about yourself than AMERICA. Wake up Trump!!”
One of Donald Trump’s New York City hotels was Sean “Diddy” Combs’ “favorite,” his former assistant has claimed. Speaking during the music mogul’s ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial, David James said he was enlisted to ferry his boss’ supplies to hotels all over the globe. “Trump International, they knew me very well, they gave me a key,” he recounted. Said supplies included clothing, a toiletry bag, a medicine bag, food, and drinks. James claimed that Diddy’s preferred destination was the Trump International Hotel in the Big Apple. He said he would prepare up to 40 skincare items for the former star in the bathroom. James had earlier said that Diddy kept an “embarrassing” video of him, in which he had taken an ecstasy pill, drank vodka and was dancing, to assert control. The rapper said, “I’m going to keep this footage in case I need it,” according to James. “It was so out of character for me it would be embarrassing if he released that footage to the public,” he added. Trump has previously said he “loves” Diddy and added that the pair are “good friends.” Jailed rap producer Suge Knight said the president will pardon Diddy if convicted. Diddy denies all charges.