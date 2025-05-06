Cheat Sheet
1

Spike Lee: ‘Malcolm X’ Couldn’t Be Made in Trump’s America

NEW DAY
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.06.25 1:53PM EDT 
Spike Lee
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Spike Lee doesn’t think his Oscar-nominated Malcolm X biopic would have been possible to make in Donald Trump’s America. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote his fifth collaboration with Malcolm X star Denzel Washington, Highest 2 Lowest, Lee reflected on the 1992 film’s success and whether he thinks it could be replicated right now. “I don’t like to get into what-ifs,” Lee said before pointing out that “a lot of these people” who own movie studios were at Trump’s inauguration. “I’m not naming names, but it is not an exaggeration to say that [Malcolm X] cannot be made today with where we are in this world,” he added. Among the new Hollywood leaders sitting behind Trump that day included Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. Asked what resisting Trump should look like, Lee said the answer is “different” for each person, but the stain on America is there either way. “Everybody’s not going to give you the same answer. It is personal and everybody’s different,” he responded. “I read the papers and even the people who voted for him are like, ‘WTF.’ When I travel all over the world, people I don’t even know will come up to me in an airport and say, ‘Spike, what’s happened to the United States, the so-called leader of the free world?’ They’re like, ‘How did this happen?’”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

2
WATCH: John Fetterman Responds to Bombshell Report About Mental Health
‘HIT PIECE‘
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 05.06.25 12:44PM EDT 

Sen. John Fetterman has responded to a report about his mental health, claiming it’s not true. The Pennsylvania Democrat’s former chief of staff Adam Jentleson claimed that his ex-boss’ mental health has been on the decline since suffering a near-fatal stroke in May 2022. “I think John is on a bad trajectory, and I’m really worried about him,” wrote Jentleson in a lengthy email, New York Magazine reported. Fetterman has now responded, telling NBC News reporter Kate Santaliz that the story is a mere “hit piece.” She shared a video on X in which he says: “It’s a one-source story with a couple of anonymous sources, a hit piece from a very left publication. There’s really nothing more to say about that.” Santaliz said that one of several New York Magazine sources claimed that Fetterman was not taking his medication. “Again... a hit piece, anonymous source,” he said, before the clip cut off. The New York Magazine piece in question cited sources who said that Fetterman was prescribed medication for depression but would say at times that he felt so great that he didn’t “need” it.

3
Barbie Maker Raises Prices After Trump Said Kids Don’t Need So Many Dolls
TRUMP DELIVERS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 05.06.25 12:28PM EDT 
Published 05.06.25 11:58AM EDT 
The toy doll Barbie appears in her various incarnations at Leuralla NSW toy and railway museum, as the iconic doll approaches her 50th birthhday May 18, 2007 in Sydney, Australia.
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Toymaker Mattel, the company behind Barbie dolls, announced Tuesday it will raise the price of some of its products in order to offset the additional costs from Donald Trump’s tariffs, days after the president said children would have to make do with having fewer dolls. The California-based company, which creates some of the world’s most famous toys, imports about 20 percent of its goods from China to sell in the U.S., which accounts for nearly half of its global sales. As a result of the trade war between Washington and Beijing, which have slapped each other with tariffs of up to 145 percent, Mattel has said it plans to reduce its Chinese imports to below 15 percent by 2026. “Given the volatile macroeconomic environment and evolving U.S. tariff landscape, it is difficult to predict consumer spending and Mattel’s U.S. sales in the remainder of the year and holiday season,” the company said in a statement. In an interview Sunday on Meet the Press, Trump said: “I don’t think that a beautiful baby girl needs—that’s 11 years old—needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls because what we were doing with China was just unbelievable. We had a trade deficit of hundreds of billions of dollars with China.”

Read it at Reuters

4
Jennifer Aniston at Home When Man Crashed Through Her Front Gates
SHOCK ENTRY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 05.06.25 9:47AM EDT 
Jennifer Aniston is seen filming on location for 'The Morning Show' in the Flatiron District on July 27, 2024 in New York City.
James Devaney/GC Images/Getty

A man has been arrested after smashing a vehicle into Jennifer Aniston’s Los Angeles home and destroying her gates on Monday, police have confirmed. The driver was detained by private security guards at the star’s home in Bel Air and is currently in LAPD custody, ABC News reports. According to local sources, the Friends star was at home during the incident. The driver, a man in his 70s, complained of pain following the crash and lay on the ground, where he was surrounded by armed security guards who waited for the police to arrive. Police sources allege the man has a minor criminal history and will be charged with felony vandalism. The suspect has no previous history with Aniston, who has been targeted before. Still, the incident is not believed to have been an accident. Investigators are currently looking through his social media and exploring his background to determine a possible motive for the attack.

Read it at ABC News

5
Stephen Miller: Marco Rubio Will Be the ‘Kissinger of Our Time’
KISSING UP
Janna Brancolini
Updated 05.06.25 8:55AM EDT 
Published 05.06.25 6:00AM EDT 

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller heaped lavish praise on Secretary of State Marco Rubio, comparing him to arguably the most famous American statesman of the 20th century. Asked about reports that President Donald Trump was considering him to replace Mike Waltz as national security adviser, a job temporarily handed to Rubio, Miller told Fox News host Laura Ingraham, “We have a tremendous national security adviser right now. His name is Marco Rubio. I have gotten to know Marco so well, I consider him a close friend. He’s doing an extraordinary job. He will be the Kissinger of our time,” Miller said. Kissinger, who served as secretary of state under presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, was a deeply polarizing figure who famously opened up U.S. foreign policy to China, negotiated a nuclear détente with the Soviet Union, and guided U.S. policy at end of the Vietnam War. Rubio has spent most of his short tenure so far trying to ride out his boss’s oscillating positions on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza—and his threats to invade America’s allies. “I’m just proud to work alongside [Rubio] in my role as deputy chief and homeland security adviser,” Miller told Ingraham. The two “are working very closely together” on Trump’s mass deportation effort. “Let me tell you, President Trump made the right choice with this appointment,” Miller said.

6
Pete Hegseth’s Signal Addiction Goes Way Deeper Than We Knew
OBSESSED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 05.06.25 3:41AM EDT 
Published 05.05.25 9:14PM EDT 
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participates in a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Peru Elmer Schialer and Defense Minister of Peru Walter Astudillo at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on May 5, 2025.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth participates in a bilateral meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister of Peru Elmer Schialer and Defense Minister of Peru Walter Astudillo at the Pentagon in Washington, DC on May 5, 2025. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Pete Hegseth cannot get enough of Signal. The defense secretary used the encrypted messaging app at least a dozen times for official Pentagon business, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. That included directing aides to inform foreign governments of unfolding military operations. Unclassified yet still sensitive information was also revealed, along with his schedule and media appearances. According to two sources, Hegseth sent texts in the app from an unsecured line in his Pentagon office, along with his personal phone. He is said to have set up many of the chats himself, though an aide, identified as Marine Col. Ricky Buria, is said to have also posted on Hegseth’s behalf. Buria, according to the Journal, is the one who posted Houthi military attack plans with a Signal group chat that included Hegseth’s wife, brother and lawyer. Both the Pentagon and Buria did not comment when approached by the Journal. Hegseth’s incessant use of Signal was first highlighted after The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to a group chat with senior Trump administration officials, who chose to use Signal to discuss the Defense Department’s daily operations despite the Pentagon having its own communication network.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

7
Rihanna Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3 Ahead of Met Gala
GROWING FAMILY
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 05.05.25 7:46PM EDT 
Rihanna
Rihanna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna made a fashionable pregnancy announcement ahead of the Met Gala. The singer posed on the streets of New York, donning a monochrome gray outfit with her baby bump peeking out in photos posted by photographer Miles Driggs on Instagram Monday evening. Rihanna shares two sons—RZA, 2, and Riot, 21 months—with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple first made their relationship public in November 2020. “We’re best friends with a baby,” Rihanna told British Vogue in February 2023. “We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby, but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.” Rocky, a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, previously said he and Rihanna “do a real great job at collaborating and making children.” “I think that’s our best creation so far,” he told Complex in November 2023. “Nothing’s better than that.”

8
Rosie O’Donnell’s Escape From Trump Cost Her Millions
WHATEVER IT TAKES
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 05.05.25 6:06PM EDT 
Rosie O'Donnell
Olivia Wong/Getty Images

Rosie O’Donnell‘s commitment to not living in Donald Trump‘s America a second time is unmatched, as the former talk show host sold her New York City penthouse for less than half its value, according to Page Six. O’Donnell announced that she was moving herself and her 12-year-old child to Ireland after the 2024 election results, and has since said she hasn’t regretted the decision. It’s a good thing too, since her penthouse home at 255 E. 49th Street, which she paid $8 million for in 2017, was sold for just $4.75 million last month. She didn’t price it to give away, the site reports, as the initial listing had the property priced at $8.3 million. O’Donnell became a regular target for Trump when the media personality became one of his fiercest critics. Last month, O’Donnell told CNN, “I knew after reading Project 2025 that if Trump got in, it was time for me and my non-binary child to leave the country.” In March she acknowledged that the move was an adjustment, but the right thing for her family: “It’s not easy to move to another country, and we really felt as a family this was the safest and best thing for us to do.”

Read it at Page Six

9
‘White Lotus’ Stars Re-Follow Each Other Amid Rumored Feud
PDA ALERT
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.05.25 4:21PM EDT 
Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins
Wood and Goggins attend an after-party for the world premiere of "The White Lotus" Season 3 Jeff Kravitz/HBO

A month after sparking feud rumors, former White Lotus co-stars may have reconciled. As of Monday, Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood have officially re-followed each other on Instagram. Rumors of a rift between the pair first ignited ahead of the show’s April 6 season finale, when fans noticed the actors, who frequently interacted on Instagram, were no longer following each other. Co-star Jason Isaacs seemed to poke fun at the feud rumors over the weekend when he posted a series of selfies with Goggins captioned, “Hey, all you genius online sleuths—see any beef?!!” However, it seems like this may still be a touchy subject, at least for Goggins. The actor recently shut down an interview with The Times after the interviewer repeatedly asked about Wood. Neither actor has publicly addressed the rumors, but when questioned about unfollowing his former co-star, Goggins said, “There is no conversation to be had about that. Sharing politics on social media—it’s in a vacuum.”

Read it at People

10
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Reveals Surprising ‘Misconception’
NO, NOT I
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.05.25 3:29PM EDT 
Gloria Gaynor
Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” may be an anthem for feminists, but that doesn’t mean she identifies as one. While promoting her upcoming EP, Happy Tears, Gaynor told Metro that while it might be “dangerous” to shirk off the label, she’s never identified as a feminist. In fact, Gaynor thinks that being called one has been the “biggest misconception” in her six-decade career. Instead, when fans ask her if she’s a feminist, the singer’s typical response is, “No. Not really. I love men.” Gaynor only caused more confusion when she attempted to explain further, saying, “I love men who know who they are and are strong enough to take their place but also strong enough to recognize a woman’s strengths and who... realize that we are to be partners and not opponents.” Which is... somehow not feminism. But fans shouldn’t fret too much: Gaynor still loves performing the song. Just don’t call it feminist.

Read it at Metro

