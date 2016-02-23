Spike Lee Endorses Bernie Sanders

Spike Lee officially endorsed Bernie Sanders via radio ad Tuesday in South Carolina, ahead of the state’s Democratic primary. “This is your dude, Spike Lee. And you know that I know that you know that the system is rigged! And for too long we’ve given our votes to corporate puppets.” the actor, writer, and film producer says in the new one-minute ad. "That’s why I am officially endorsing my brother, Bernie Sanders,” he continued in the radio ad. “When Bernie gets into the White House, he will do the right thing!" he added, referencing his own 1989 hit film. Lee also praises Sanders’s consistent record fighting for civil rights, including his arrest at the University of Chicago for protesting segregation and attendance at Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington. The primary for South Carolina, where black voters made up 55 percent of Democratic voters in 2008, is set for Saturday.
