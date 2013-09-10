Spitzer and Weiner Concede

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Huffington Post
And that's a wrap. New York City mayoral hopeful Anthony Weiner admitted defeat on Tuesday night after exit polls put him in the single digits. Meanwhile, Eliot Spitzer called Scott Stringer to concede the city's comptroller race. Weiner addressed his supporters, stating that "we had the best ideas ... Sadly, I was an imperfect messenger." Weiner also thanked his spokeswoman, the one who infamously called Weiner’s former sexting partner Sydney Leathers a "slutbag," for "mastering new levels in salty language." Conspicuously, Weiner did not mention his wife, Huma Abedin, in his speech, nor did she appear at his side. While exiting the scene, Weiner was photographed giving the middle finger to a reporter from the car. Stay classy.