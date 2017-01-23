‘Split’ Stuns With $40.2M Opening Weekend

CHEAT SHEET
M. Night Shyamalan’s new thriller, Split, starring James McAvoy, had a stunning opening weekend at U.S. box offices, with $40.2 million in ticket sales across 3,038 theaters. That take beats his other top debuts in his 19-year film history, including The Sixth Sense ($26.7 million) and Unbreakable ($30.3 million). The film’s international earnings sit at $46 million. In contrast, Vin Diesel’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage debuted at about $20 million over three days. Hidden Figures closed out its third weekend with an additional $16.3 million. The film is on pace to clear $100 million by the end of its theatrical run.