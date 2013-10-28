Spokesman: Yemen Explosions Fireworks

CHEAT SHEET
The explosion and heavy gunfire reported near the U.S. Embassy in the capital city of Sanaa on Monday night was fireworks from a wedding party, the country's Washington spokesman posted on Twitter. The person responsible was detained by police, he wrote. Yemen is home to one of the world's most dangerous al Qaeda offshoots and in August, American and British diplomatic staff were evacuated from the country after getting wind of a possible attack against a diplomatic post.