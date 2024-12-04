Media

Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Crowned Most-Streamed Artist

THAT’S A WRAP

Swift has taken the crown globally, and domestically, for a second year in a row.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Taylor Swift
Reuters

When Spotify Wrapped 2024 dropped today, there were no surprises that Taylor Swift topped the charts.

The pop superstar did so for a second year running, globally, whilst also soaring ahead in the U.S. Swift, 34, got more than 26.6 billion streams and was followed by The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish globally, and Drake, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kanye West domestically.

From 2020 to 2023 Puerto Rican Reggaetón star Bad Bunny commanded top spot in the world, until Swift—who has 90,467,544 monthly listeners— dethroned him when Wrapped dropped last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How many minutes in a day”, “minutes to days” and “how many minutes are in a year” are some of the hottest Google search terms at the time of writing, according to the website’s Trends feature.

YMCA Singer Says Vibes Not $$$ Changed His Mind on TrumpHAVING FUN
Leigh Kimmins
Victor Willis on CNN

This is because Spotify tells users how many minutes they listened to their favorite artist (Top Listeners), and in what percentile of the listening populace for that artist they are in.

“Cruel Summer” from her “Lover” album is Swift’s top listened to song ever with a jaw-dropping 2.63 billion plays. But it’s her 2024 offering “The Tortured Poets Department” that was the most streamed album of this year globally.

It is followed by Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” and Ariana Grande’s “eternal sunshine.”

In the U.S. Swift’s album came out on top, followed by Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time”—released last year. Then it’s Carpenter, Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” and Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” (also released 2023).

“Espresso” by Carpenter earned over 1.6 billion streams and came out as the top listened to single track. Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s “Gata Only” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” followed, in that order.

Domestically, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” followed.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsRetired Agent on How FBI Will React to Kash Patel’s Demands
Michael Daly
us newsCollege Football Shocker Outs Billionaire’s 47 Years-Younger Wife
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsTrump Nominee for DEA Drops Out After Right-Wing Outrage
Zachary Folk
us newsNew SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced
Sean Craig
politicsTrump’s FBI Pick Successfully Hacked by Foreign Spies
Leigh Kimmins