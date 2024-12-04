Spotify Wrapped 2024: Taylor Swift Crowned Most-Streamed Artist

When Spotify Wrapped 2024 dropped today, there were no surprises that Taylor Swift topped the charts.

The pop superstar did so for a second year running, globally, whilst also soaring ahead in the U.S. Swift, 34, got more than 26.6 billion streams and was followed by The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Drake and Billie Eilish globally, and Drake, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen and Kanye West domestically.

In her Global Top Artist era. Congratulations Taylor Swift on over 26+ billion streams in 2024. 👑🤍🎉 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nsglkGz3sq — Spotify (@Spotify) December 4, 2024

From 2020 to 2023 Puerto Rican Reggaetón star Bad Bunny commanded top spot in the world, until Swift—who has 90,467,544 monthly listeners— dethroned him when Wrapped dropped last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“How many minutes in a day”, “minutes to days” and “how many minutes are in a year” are some of the hottest Google search terms at the time of writing, according to the website’s Trends feature.

This is because Spotify tells users how many minutes they listened to their favorite artist (Top Listeners), and in what percentile of the listening populace for that artist they are in.

“Cruel Summer” from her “Lover” album is Swift’s top listened to song ever with a jaw-dropping 2.63 billion plays. But it’s her 2024 offering “The Tortured Poets Department” that was the most streamed album of this year globally.

It is followed by Billie Eilish’s “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Sabrina Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet,” Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito” and Ariana Grande’s “eternal sunshine.”

🚨| Taylor Swift was officially the Global Top Artist of Spotify in 2024! She is officially the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify for the 2nd year in a row! #SpotifyWrapped2024 pic.twitter.com/RWiqFkyr9q — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) December 4, 2024

In the U.S. Swift’s album came out on top, followed by Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time”—released last year. Then it’s Carpenter, Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” and Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” (also released 2023).

“Espresso” by Carpenter earned over 1.6 billion streams and came out as the top listened to single track. Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” FloyyMenor and Cris MJ’s “Gata Only” and Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” followed, in that order.

Domestically, Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, Post Malone and Morgan Wallen’s “I Had Some Help” and Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” followed.