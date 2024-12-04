Politics

YMCA Singer Says Vibes Not $$$ Changed His Mind on Trump’s Use of the Song

HAVING FUN

Victor Willis expressed his support for Donald Trump’s use of the song, after initial concern.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

The Village People frontman has done a complete 180 in his decision to block Donald Trump from using his band’s legendary track Y.M.C.A.—because the President-elect is “having fun.”

Trump made the song his own on the campaign trail, with his gingerly executed fist pumps and jerky hip movements making him golden meme material. Since he shook off COVID-19 and first showcased his now famous moves at a rally in Florida in 2020 to prove his vim, he has wheeled out the song—widely considered to be a gay anthem—dozens of times.

A photo illustration of Donald Trump as The Village People.
Donald Trump as The Village People. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

And despite initial hesitation to let the 78-year-old use the tune, Village People frontman Victor Willis, 72, says he has had a change of heart—because the MAGA man seems to really enjoy the 1978 track.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I noticed that Trump actually likes the song and that he really seems to have a lot of fun with it. And after paying attention to the way the song has gotten so much more attention since he’s been using it... people pay attention to the song again,” he told CNN’s Laura Coates while decked out in his famous cop uniform.

Village People Singer to Trump: ‘YMCA’ Is NOT a ‘Gay Anthem’WHATEVER YOU FEEL
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, shows off his dance moves to YMCA following his remarks on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at the Rocky Mount Event Center in Rocky Mount, N.C.

He added: “I told my wife to, you know, let him let him do his thing, you know, he, he likes the song, and that’s why I changed my mind.”

Willis also spoke about the “financial benefits” of Trump’s getting down to the track, saying it’s “estimated to gross several million dollars since the President Elect’s continued use of the song.”

“Therefore, I’m glad I allowed the President Elect’s continued use of Y.M.C.A. And I thank him for choosing to use my song,” Willis said.

Willis, who co-wrote the track, said that he has enjoyed watching athletes, celebrities, and internet users doing the dance.

“It’s an exciting moment, and it’s an exciting time that the song is resurging again, and it’s reaching such a high peak and, and I’m thankful and impressed.”

Republican presidential nominee former U.S. President Donald Trump dances during a town hall campaign event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 14, 2024.
Trump dances during a town hall campaign event in Oaks, Pennsylvania, October 14

His comments echo a Facebook post Monday in which he spoke about his change of heart. His band had railed against Trump’s “abusive” use of the track after his last stint in the White House, calling him a “bully.”

However, in the post, Willis said he’s “thankful” to Trump for choosing it and added ominously that he and his wife will begin in January to sue news organizations that infer it is a gay anthem.

Trump Trolls Biden With Bizarre Thanksgiving ‘YMCA’ VideoTALKING TURKEY
Leigh Kimmins
President-elect Donald Trump.

The song, whose lyrics go 'Young man… it’s time to hang out with all the boys!' was released on an album called Cruisin'.

Y.M.C.A stands for ‘Young Men’s Christian Association'—a non-profit organization that supports young people.

The movement became associated with homosexuality in the 70s, especially since gay ‘cruising’—the act of searching for sex in a hotspot—was popular in the org’s hostels.

Trump himself has called the song a “gay national anthem.”

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
us newsCollege Football Shocker Outs Billionaire’s 47 Years-Younger Wife
Emell Derra Adolphus
us newsNew SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced
Sean Craig
politicsTrump Nominee for DEA Drops Out After Right-Wing Outrage
Zachary Folk
politicsRetired Agent on How FBI Will React to Kash Patel’s Demands
Michael Daly
us news‘They’re Eating the Cats’: American Woman Jailed in Ohio
David Gardner