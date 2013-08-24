Sprayable Caffeine for Your Skin Now Exists

CHEAT SHEET
Don't have time to pick up a cup of coffee? No problem! A couple of guys—including Ben Yu of Peter Thiel's 20 Under 20 fellows, the program that gives a select number of teens $100,000 each to quit school and start a business—has introduced a patent-pending caffeine of sorts that will be used to spray directly on skin (ideally, on one's neck). The caffeine seeps into pores, ultimately creating an energy buzz the way coffee would. "Though on the surface, Sprayable Energy might not look like a huge game-changer, it's his way of entering that market," the program director of the fellowship program said. The recommended dosage is four sprays, which is less than a cup of coffee. It will be sold at $15 for 40 doses.