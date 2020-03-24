Spring Breaker Apologizes for ‘If I Get Corona, I Get Corona’ Remark
The spring breaker who gained international fame last week for insisting that he will carry on with his Miami party schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, saying “if I get corona, I get corona,” has apologized. “I wasn’t aware of the severity of my actions and comments,” Brady Sluder, of Ohio, wrote in an Instagram post. “I'd like to take this time to own up to the mistakes I’ve made and apologize to the people I’ve offended.” Sluder made a notable appearance in a viral TV video featuring spring breakers partying despite urges for people to stay home to mitigate the rapid spread of the virus. “At the end of the day, I’m not gonna let it stop me from partying,” he said in the interview.
“Our generation may feel invincible, like I did when I commented, but we have a responsibility to listen and follow the recommendations in our communities,” Sluder continued in his apology statement. “I will continue to reflect and learn from this and continue to pray for our wellbeing. I deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart for my insensitivity and unawareness of my actions.”