‘Spring Breakers’ Hauls $270K

The last day filming The Office and a disappointing start for Burt Wonderstone—this was not Steve Carell’s weekend. Oz the Great and Powerful won the weekend box office with $42.2 million, bringing its total up to $142 million, while Spring Breakers earned $270,000 in just three theaters—meaning it had an per-theatre average of $90,000. Rounding out this weekend’s box-office returns, Halle Berry’s The Call took second place with $17.1 million, Burt Wonderstone came in third with $10.3 million, Jack the Giant Slayer fourth with $6.2 million, and Identity Thief came in fifth with $4.5 million.