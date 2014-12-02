CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Springsteen Fills In for Ailing Bono

    Superstar Subs

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    Bruce Springsteen performed “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” alongside U2’s Adam Clayton, The Edge, and Larry Mullen Jr., replacing the band’s injured frontman Bono in Times Square in front of few hundred fans who stood in the rain. The concert, billed as “U2 Minus 1—Live in New York Tonight” and which commemorated World AIDS Day, also featured Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, who sang “Beautiful Day” and “With or Without You.” A bike accident in Central Park last month left Bono with multiple injuries. He underwent a five-hour surgery.

    Read it at AP