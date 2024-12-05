My Hair Has Never Felt Softer Thanks to This Filtered Shower Head

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to my beauty routine, I don’t skimp often. I love a 12-step skincare routine , a fancy blow dryer with multiple attachments, and pricey face treatments that evoke pain in the name of glass skin. For the sake of beauty, I’ll gladly indulge. One area I didn’t even know I was skimping on was my shower routine. Not so much the soaps and body treatments I was using, but the actual shower head itself.

A couple of months ago, I got my hands on the Sproos! Shower Filter Set : a removable shower head that filters chlorine, sediments, bacteria, and other impurities found in tap water, according to the brand. Filtered shower heads are all the rage currently, and I totally understand why. Hard water can wreak havoc on your skin and hair, drying it out, fading your color, and overall just contributing to a lackluster look and feel. If you feel like that viral hair mask everyone raves about doesn’t do much for your hair, I’m here to say, maybe hard water is skewing your results.

The Sproos! is not my first encounter with filtered shower heads, but it was the first shower head I’ve ever tried with a removable shower hand, and wow, was I missing out? It’s great for ‘everything shower’ days when I cleanse, scrub, exfoliate, and hydrate every square inch of my hair and body, but it’s even better for days when I do a body shower because I can conveniently grab the shower hand and completely avoid my hair. Plus, it has an extra long hose and a pause button, so it’s great for washing fur babies or cleaning your shower and removing gunk from every little nook and cranny.

The Sproos! shower head has three different settings: monsoon, cloud burst, and jet. Cloud Burst is my favorite; it’s like your standard shower mist but so much better. The water pressure feels just right, strong without feeling prickly, and it’s just what I would expect a shower at the fanciest spa to feel like.

The main reason why I switched to a filtered shower head is softer hair and skin. I color my hair every three months, and I use heat on it multiple times a week, so my hair needs all the help I can get. I cut three inches off my hair about two months ago, and my ends still feel as soft and healthy as they were the day I got it cut. I use the same shampoo and a mask every week if I feel ambitious, but that’s it. The only thing that has changed is my shower head. Yes, it’s a subtle change but it’s one I can consistently keep up with, and those are the best kind.

If you couldn’t tell, I’m obsessed with my Sproos!. Pink It’s the prettiest pop of color in my bathroom. Another thing worth mentioning is the easy installation; the instructions include helpful breakdown videos, and the shower head and filter can be installed in less than five minutes. (Read: it’s renter-friendly!) I’m the least handy person ever (Ikea furniture is my arch nemesis), so if I could install it without a hitch, so can you.

I plan on gifting a few to my loved ones this holiday season. It’s a great gift because it’s not something you would think to buy for yourself, but it’s such an indulgence—kind of like a gift that keeps on giving. Plus, the gift of a hot shower that leads to softer hair and skin is one you can’t ever forget, right?

