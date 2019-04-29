Sri Lanka Bans Face Coverings After Easter Massacre

Sri Lanka has banned people face coverings in public following an Easter Sunday massacre that left at least 250 people dead. The new emergency law doesn't specifically mention the niqab and burka—coverings worn by Muslim women—but the move has been perceived as targeting them following the Islamist attacks that hit churches and hotels. President Maithripala Sisirsena said the the restriction will be imposed from Monday and will ban any kind of face covering which “hinders identification.” The number of people who have been arrested in connection with the massacre rose to 150 over the weekend. On Friday, the dad and two brothers of the alleged ringleader, Zahran Hashim, were killed in an operation by security forces.