Sri Lanka Bombers Included Sons of Spice Tycoon

Two sons of one of Sri Lanka’s wealthiest spice barons were involved in the deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks, The New York Times reports. Mohammad Yusuf Ibrahim, who made his fortunes on black and white pepper, nutmeg, cloves, and vanilla, was once lauded for his “outstanding service provided to the nation” by the country’s former president. Now the spice baron is in custody after it was alleged that two of his sons took part in the coordinated terror attacks that killed more than 350 people across Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the investigation into the ISIS-inspired terror network has led to the banning of all drones and small aircraft over the capital city of Colombo as counterterrorism officials search for more would-be suicide bombers who may be prepared to carry out further attacks.