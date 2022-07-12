CHEAT SHEET
Sri Lankan President Manages to Flee Country on Military Jet
He’s finally done it. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on a military jet, the BBC reported, as mass protests persist about the island nation’s economic crisis. Rajapaksa has been in hiding since demonstrators stormed his palace on Saturday, setting part of it ablaze and swimming in his pool. He’d previously promised to resign on Wednesday at protesters’ insistence. His younger brother was prevented from leaving the country on Monday, but is now reportedly going to America; his prime minister is also expected to leave. Many Sri Lankans blame Rajapaksa for the crippling economic catastrophe, which has led to shortages of food and basic medication.