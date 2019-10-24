CHEAT SHEET
Cops: Lacrosse Captain Arrested After Nearly Disemboweling Roommate
A St. John’s University lacrosse captain stabbed and nearly disemboweled his roommate during an argument, police said. Matthew Stockfeder, 21, is facing assault charges for a stabbing inside a home a few blocks from campus early Tuesday morning. The argument began Monday evening when the 23-year-old Justin Corpolongo, a St. John’s alum, got home and complained that Stockfeder’s music was too loud, the New York Daily News reports. Police said Stockfeder repeatedly texted Corpolongo throughout the night at an illicit frat house to make fun of him. Around midnight, Corpolongo went to the house to confront Stockfeder, where the two began wrestling on the ground. Stockfeder then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Corpolongo, leaving a five-inch-deep hole in his stomach and puncturing his small intestine, according to the complaint. The Daily News reports the victim didn’t know he was stabbed until he realized that his “intestines were coming out.” Stockfeder surrendered to police Wednesday morning.