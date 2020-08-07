CHEAT SHEET
    St. Louis Cardinals Postpone Season Opener Against Cubs After Eighth Positive COVID-19 Test

    Blake Montgomery

    Major League Baseball announced Friday that the season opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs had been postponed because a St. Louis player had tested positive for the new coronavirus. Eight Cardinals players in total have contracted COVID-19, and ESPN reports the league is considering canceling the other three scheduled games between the teams. The new coronavirus has scrambled professional sports in 2020, with the MLB attempting a version of a normal traveling season but with empty stadiums, the NBA creating a contained bubble for players, and the NFL still deciding on how its season will proceed.

