St. Louis Gun Couple Hand Out Signed Photos—and Skirt Copyright Law in the Process
‘FIFTEEN MINUTES OF SHAME’
The St. Louis couple who drew their guns on Black Lives Matter protesters left a signed photo of themselves for staff at a local restaurant on Tuesday, KMOV reports. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who have been charged with several offenses including unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence, wrote “Thanks for the great service!” on the signed photo left for their server. They also left an unsigned version saying “Still Standing.” The McCloskeys’ lawyer said they’re regularly asked for photographs. “It was just flabbergasting to think that you’re capitalizing on these 15 minutes of shame that you have,” said fellow diner Andrea Spencer, who shared photos of the postcards to Facebook. “I thought it was strange.” On Wednesday, the photographer of the infamous photo from July 28 reached out to say the McCloskeys had not obtained permission to use the photo, and could be in violation of copyright law.