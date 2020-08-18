St. Louis Gun Couple Tapped to Speak at Republican National Convention
ON YOUR MARK
Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who infamously drew their guns on Black Lives Matter protesters in June, will be participating in next week’s largely virtual Republican National Convention. According to The Washington Post, Trump advisers said the couple will speak at the event on behalf of the president and express support for him.
The McCloskeys, who became a conservative cause célèbre for pointing loaded firearms at demonstrators outside their mansion, have already participated in Trump campaign events this summer. Despite the couple’s repeated claims they were in fear for their lives and the protesters threatened them, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner charged them last month with unlawful use of a weapon. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, however, has indicated he will pardon the McCloskeys if they are convicted.