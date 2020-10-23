CHEAT SHEET
    St. Louis Jogger Who Collapsed Was Robbed as She Lay Dying on the Sidewalk, Police Say

    Blake Montgomery

    A 64-year-old in St. Louis who fell over during a jog Sunday was robbed as she lay dying, local police said. The woman, whose name was not released, collapsed during a run near the Annheuser-Busch Brewery, and security footage shows her attempting to stand and use her phone before hitting the ground again. As she lay on the ground, a red Dodge Caravan pulled up next to her. A man exited the vehicle, took her phone, and drove off without making any attempt to help her, according to the footage. Police are investigating but have arrested no suspects.

