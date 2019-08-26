CHEAT SHEET
St. Louis Police Offer $100k Reward After 12 Kids Were Killed
Police in St. Louis, Miss., are offering cash rewards totaling $100,000 for any information about a string of child murders in the city. Twelve children and teens have been killed since April, including an 8-year-old who was fatally shot as she sat at an outdoor table with her family at a restaurant over the weekend. NBC News reports that a 2-year-old and 3-year-old who were shot while with their families in front of their homes are among the unsolved cases. The cash rewards were provided by private donors and will be available until Sep. 1 “to express the urgency of this situation” according to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson.